CHICAGO Jan 4 CME Group Inc declared force majeure for all soybean shipping stations until further notice because of flooding on the Illinois River, a notice from the exchange operator said on Monday.

A majority of facilities on the river, which are delivery points for soybean futures <0#S:> traded on CME's Chicago Board of Trade, are unable to load crops due to high water levels, according to the notice. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Bill Rigby)