BRIEF-ChemChina Acquisition of Syngenta approved by Mexican competition authority
* Says acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina approved by Mexican competition authority
CHICAGO Jan 4 CME Group Inc declared force majeure for all soybean shipping stations until further notice because of flooding on the Illinois River, a notice from the exchange operator said on Monday.
A majority of facilities on the river, which are delivery points for soybean futures <0#S:> traded on CME's Chicago Board of Trade, are unable to load crops due to high water levels, according to the notice. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Bill Rigby)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.