CHICAGO Jan 19 Record-low responses from
farmers to surveys threaten the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
status as the gold standard in crop data collection and
potentially open up trading advantages to big firms, the
agency's chief economist said on Thursday.
Response rates have been on a precipitous decline in recent
years, falling below 60 percent in some cases, from rates of
80-85 percent in the early 1990s, chief economist Robert
Johansson said in a study published by the University of
Illinois (bit.ly/2jRehym).
The study, co-authored by Johansson, said reduced response
rates could introduce bias or error to the USDA's estimates -
for example, if farms producing higher yields dropped out.
Encouraging more farmers to respond would ensure the USDA
continued to provide objective information to all participants
in agriculture markets, the study said.
"In a market without this free information, large firms
might well be able to invest in market intelligence that small
firms and farms would not have available," it added.
Informa Economics and Lanworth Inc, a unit of Thomson
Reuters, are among companies that sell crop forecasting
data.
The USDA surveys tens of thousands of farmers for detailed
planting and harvesting data for dozens of crops. The data is
viewed as the "gold standard" by the agency because of its scope
and methodology, the study said.
Data at the county level is used to help calculate
compensation payments to farmers under the 2014 Farm Bill.
Survey response rates have fallen in part because it has
become harder to reach households with the rise of telephone
technologies like caller identification and replacement of land
lines with cell phones.
Johansson wrote the study with USDA social science analyst
Anne Effland and Mississippi State University agricultural
economist Keith Coble.
Ways to combat loss of farmer data could include using
information from the USDA's Risk Management Agency, which
manages federal crop insurance policies, as well as remote
sensing and weather data.
Costs for the surveys increase when farmers have to be
contacted by phone or in person, sometimes with several
attempts, instead of via the internet.
The USDA is one of the top 10 spenders of federal funds,
with a budget of $156 billion in 2016.
Johansson, nominated as chief economist in 2015 by then-USDA
Secretary Tom Vilsack, plans to remain in his post, a
spokeswoman said on Thursday. President-elect Donald Trump has
chosen Sonny Perdue, a former governor of Georgia, to lead the
USDA.
