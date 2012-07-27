* Corn yields seen variable, rains may slow kernel losses

By Karl Plume

FORT DODGE, Iowa, July 26 Corn yield prospects in central and northeast Iowa were highly variable as drought and periods of extreme heat this summer diminished production potential, scouts on a crop tour said Thursday.

Plants were tall and mostly green in areas that have higher quality soils which hold moisture better, while crops in sandier soils were brown and shriveled under the worst U.S. Midwest drought in five decades, scouts on the MDA EarthSat July Crop Tour observed.

Some ears appear to have pollinated with little stress, which scouts said was likely aided by early planting. But kernels on others were sparse, not filling all the way to the end of the cob or not completely around, which was likely caused by heat and moisture stress at pollination.

Ears were also beginning to abort kernels at the tip due to a lack of moisture.

A few fields appeared to be near-total losses, with plants completely brown and dried out. Some of the drought-weakened corn was flattened by high winds Wednesday night.

Still, Christina McGlone, a crop scout and head of agriculture research at Deutsche Bank, said she was impressed how well some of the corn was holding up in the hot and dry conditions.

"The corn was highly variable but ... it almost shows that with soil and genetics, it's a lot more resistant," she said.

Fields surveyed in the No. 1 corn and soybean growing state of Iowa on Thursday received some rain -- enough to dampen soils though not enough to create puddles -- but more rain would help stop the yield loss, scouts said.

But the worst drought since 1956 continued to grow more dire.

DROUGHT WORSENS

The entire state was in severe drought or worse, up from 58 percent in that category last week, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor issued by climatologists. More than a quarter of Iowa, in east central and far southeast areas, was under extreme drought, the first time since January 2006 that any part of the state was in that category.

Before moderate overnight rains, Much of the area surveyed on Thursday had received less that 40 percent of their normal rainfall since June 1.

Precipitation amounts overnight ranged from only a trace to several inches. Marshall county in central Iowa received about an inch (2.5 centimeters) of moisture while Blackhawk county received more than three inches in spots.

Scouts traversed the counties of Muscatine, Johnson, Linn, Benton, Tama, Marshall, Grundy, Butler, Franklin, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth and Humboldt.

Corn yields in the 13 fields surveyed there were estimated at an average of about 162 bushels per acre in a very wide range from 51.8 bpa to 243.3 bpa.

That was down 6.6 percent from an average of 173.4 bps in the area in 2011, but crop scouts cautioned that the estimate was the maximum yield potential of a minute sample taken from some of the highest producing counties in Iowa.

Poorer yields in areas further south would most certainly bring down the statewide average yield by possibly 30 bushels per acre, scouts said.

Soy fields in Iowa got rain overnight, although totals were lighter than expected and plants needed more.

Still, the soybean plants were found to be more vibrant after the rain and temperatures cooled into the 80s degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) after hitting triple-digits at Midweek.

Flowers seem to have popped up overnight and soils in fields were wet but not muddy.

The tour will survey corn and soybean fields in western Iowa on Friday before concluding in Omaha, Nebraska. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Jim Marshall and Andrew Hay)