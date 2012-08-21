FISHERS, Ind. Aug 20 The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Monday projected Ohio's corn yield at 110.5 bushels per acre, down sharply from the U.S. Agriculture Department's estimate from earlier this month of 126.0 bpa and the tour's three-year average of 160.5 bpa.

The crop tour, which does not estimate soybean yields, pegged the average number of soybean pods in a 3-foot area at 1,033.72 pods, below the tour average during the last three years of 1,240.85 pods, according to data provided by the crop tour. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)