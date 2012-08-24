OWATONNA, Minn Aug 23 The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Thursday projected corn yields in Iowa below the latest U.S. Agriculture Department estimate and pegged soybean pod counts down from the tour's three-year average.

The crop tour projected corn yields in Minnesota above the latest USDA projection while soybean pod counts in the state were down from the tour's three-year average. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Tom Polansek; Editing by Ed Davies)