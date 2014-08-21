CORALVILLE, Iowa Aug 20 The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Wednesday projected Illinois' corn yield at a record of 196.96 bushels per acre, up from the tour average of 170.48 bpa last year and the three-year tour average of 149.36, according to data provided by the tour.

The estimate was up sharply from the record-high estimate of 188 bpa by the U.S. Agriculture Department. It also was the third straight record corn yield forecast by Pro Farmer after tour estimates earlier this week in Indiana and Ohio.

The crop tour, which does not estimate soybean yields, pegged the average number of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot area in Illinois at 1,299.17, up both from last year's estimate of 1,115.97 and the three-year tour average of 1,085.35.

Illinois is the second-largest corn and soybean producing state behind Iowa. The tour will estimate production for Iowa on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Ken Wills)