By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
A stockpile of U.S. Midwest
grain will likely increase in the coming months and tax farmers
already desperate to house or haul corn, soybeans and other
products ahead of an expected record harvest, a U.S. Department
of Agriculture official said on Wednesday.
Grain stocks this harvest season are expected to exceed
permanent storage facilities by about 694 million bushels, or
about 3.5 percent of expected harvest totals, said Arthur Neal,
who analyzes market and transportation issues in the agriculture
sector.
That overstock could fill roughly 174,000 jumbo hopper rail
cars with South Dakota, Indiana, Missouri and Illinois among the
states most impacted, he said.
"Because 2013 grain is reportedly still in storage and
waiting to be moved before the 2014 harvest, it is critical to
move as much of the 2013 grain crop as quickly and efficiently
as possible," Neal told a hearing of the Senate Commerce
Committee.
The glut is causing snarls along train lines and driving
other transportation costs higher.
Barge rates along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, for
instance, are roughly 50 percent higher than the five-year
average.
Neal was testifying at a hearing about congested rail lines
which have been burdened in recent months by a bump in
agriculture production, coal deliveries and oil train shipments.
Senator Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia, the committee
chairman, said rail operators had the resources to cover the
costs of improving service.
"We know that the railroads are financially strong," he said
in an opening statement. "I want to hear something more (from
them) than 'we are investing a record amount.'"
Neal, deputy administrator of the Agriculture Department
Transportation and Marketing Program, said BNSF Railway Co
and Canadian Pacific Railway Company were
two of the principal operators serving the region hit by the
grain glut.
