* Park Service expects minimal impact on tourists
* Visitors can still bring their own water bottles
By David Schwartz
PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb 8 Officials at the
Grand Canyon will soon ban the sale of bottled water in response
to concerns that empty plastic bottles scattered around the park
were spoiling views of the natural wonder.
The National Park Service has approved a plan that will
eliminate the sale of bottled water within 30 days, after nearly
$290,000 was spent to install 10 water stations inside the park.
Visitors can use the stations to refill their own water bottles,
which they can tote in from the outside.
Park concessionaires, who can still sell other bottled
beverages, chipped in with another three water stations.
"Our parks should set the standard for resource protection
and sustainability," John Wessels, the park service's
intermountain region director, said in a statement this week.
Wessels added he expects the new policy to have minimal
impact on visitors who flock to the crimson-hued canyon in
northern Arizona.
Some 4.5 million tourists visit the Grand Canyon each year,
and officials worry about litter found on the rim and inner
canyon spoiling the park and marring its views. They estimate
the disposable bottles account for 20 percent of the park's
waste and 30 percent of its recyclables.
Similar bans are in effect at Zion and Hawaii Volcanoes
national parks.
The National Park Service delayed applying the ban in late
2010 after what the Public Employees for Environmental
Responsibility charged was pressure by Coca-Cola Co. The
company and park officials have denied the claim.
Jeff Ruch, the group's executive director, said he was
pleased with the decision to apply the ban, saying it "clearly
shows intense public scrutiny forced this U-turn."
Susan Stribling, a spokeswoman for Coca-Cola, said the
company does not favor such bans but will continue to work to
"find a solution that is in the best interest of the parks and
the public."
Stribling said the company prefers solutions such as
creating more recycling programs as was done at the National
Mall in Washington.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Xavier Briand)