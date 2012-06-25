WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. President Barack Obama
spoke with newly elected Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on
Monday and urged him to work closely with the European Union and
other bodies as he pursues economic reforms, the White House
said.
"The president welcomed Prime Minister Samaras' commitment
to address Greece's economic situation and urged the prime
minister to work closely with the European Union, the
International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank in the
implementation of Greece's reform program," it said in a
statement.
(Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)