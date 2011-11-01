WASHINGTON Nov 1 The White House said on Tuesday that the shock decision of Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to hold a referendum showed the need for Europe to "elaborate further and implement rapidly" a debt rescue package the common currency bloc's leaders agreed to last week.

White House press secretary Jay Carney also reiterated in a briefing with reporters that Washington believes Europe has the capacity to deal with its crisis and it would do so.

