WASHINGTON Nov 1 The White House said on
Tuesday that the shock decision of Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou to hold a referendum showed the need for Europe to
"elaborate further and implement rapidly" a debt rescue package
the common currency bloc's leaders agreed to last week.
White House press secretary Jay Carney also reiterated in a
briefing with reporters that Washington believes Europe has the
capacity to deal with its crisis and it would do so.
