Bollywood film maker Eros pitches high-yield bonds
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will visit Greece on Sunday to discuss the euro zone country's economic reforms and Europe's policies to support recovery, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
Lew will visit Athens after attending the Group of 20 gathering of finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow this weekend. Greece's debt crisis has roiled the euro zone and raised doubts about the currency bloc's future.
Greece's international lenders last week approved another chunk of bailout aid to the country but said Athens must keep its promises on public sector reforms to get the cash.
Lew's visit to Athens, where he will meet with the prime minister and finance minister, comes before Prime Minister Antonis Samaras meets with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on Aug. 8.
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of slower growth in China this year.