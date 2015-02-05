(Adds details throughout, market reaction)
NEW YORK Feb 5 Green Plains Inc said
on Thursday the ethanol maker has slowed production "slightly"
in a tight margin environment, forecasting improved margins
heading into the second quarter of 2015.
U.S. government data showed the first "glimpse" of a
slowdown in production across the industry this week, an
executive said on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter
earnings.
That slowdown may be greater than what has so far been seen
in government data and will lead to a draw-down in inventories
as U.S. and export demand remains robust, said Todd Becker, the
company's president and chief executive officer.
U.S. ethanol stocks have risen to the highest levels since
mid-2012.
The company has been facing squeezed margins in the first
quarter of the year, but sees improvements going forward as
blenders work through those stocks amid good demand both in the
United States and abroad.
"We have robust inquiries for export products on a daily
basis," Becker said, forecasting better margins in the next
quarter.
Some fuel blenders dialed back their ethanol blending in
December, the company said.
But with ethanol prices trading at a larger discount to
other fuels heading forward, the company expects margins to
improve.
The company's stock jumped on Thursday after Green Plains
reported earnings on Wednesday. Shares were up $2.63, nearly 11
percent, at $27.18 at midday.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Gunna Dickson)