LOS ANGELES, March 24 A California civil court
jury on Tuesday cleared the Greyhound bus company of negligence
in a lawsuit brought by families of three of the six people
killed when a motor coach plowed into an overturned SUV near
Fresno, the Fresno Bee reported.
The bus driver, two Greyhound passengers and the three
occupants of the sport utility vehicle, including a woman who
police said was drunk behind the wheel of the Chevrolet
Trailblazer, were killed in the predawn July 22, 2010, wreck on
Highway 99.
The lawsuit contended that the Greyhound driver was at fault
for the deaths of the three SUV victims because he was speeding
and not wearing his eyeglasses when his bus slammed into the
Trailblazer, which had crashed moments before and rolled over in
traffic lanes, according to the Bee.
The suit argued that dozens of other motorists on the
highway had avoided hitting the overturned SUV and that the bus
driver should also have managed to avoid it had he not been
careless, the newspaper said.
The California Highway Patrol investigators blamed the
deadly crash on 18-year-old Sylvia Garay, who they said was
intoxicated while driving the SUV. They also asserted that the
Greyhound driver was wearing his glasses and did nothing wrong
in failing to see the dark undercarriage of the Trailblazer.
During the trial, according to the Bee, attorneys for the
plaintiffs sought to dispute evidence that Garay was at the
wheel of the vehicle.
The jury sided with Greyhound, whose attorney, Dana Alden
Fox, accused the plaintiffs' attorneys of trying to win "the
litigation lottery," the Bee reported.
Greyhound is a division of British transport company
FirstGroup Plc.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Peter Cooney)