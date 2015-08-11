Aug 11 Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline closed its
North Carolina factory on Tuesday after testing at a cooling
tower found bacteria that causes deadly Legionnaire's disease, a
company spokeswoman said.
The Legionella bacteria was discovered during routine
inspections at the site in Zebulon, N.C., GSK spokeswoman Jenni
Brewer Ligday said.
GSK is a healthcare company that researches and develops
pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare products.
The Zebulon site employs more than 4,400 manufacturing, research
and development, and sales and marketing staff, GSK said on its
website.
The site will reopen when the situation is remedied, Ligday
said. The tower is a stand-alone structure that does not come in
contact with any products, she said.
Ligday said 600 workers were sent home or told not to come
in while the towers were being cleaned and retested.
City and state officials said the discovery did not warrant
a public health alert and that no threat was posed to city
drinking water but it was being tested as a precaution,
according to a report in the Charlotte News and Observer
newspaper.
The bacteria is found naturally in warm water and thrives in
environments such as hot tubs, cooling towers, water tanks,
large plumbing systems and fountains, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Legionnaire's disease, a severe kind of pneumonia, is
contracted by breathing in mist containing the bacteria. It is
not contagious, according to the CDC.
Last week, New York City's Department of Health ordered the
inspection and cleaning of all cooling towers in the city in
response to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that has
claimed 12 lives.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by Eric
Walsh)