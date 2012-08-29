* Prisoner Ahmed al Darbi could face life in prison
* Darbi accused of abetting the bombing of a French tanker
By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, Aug 29 Prosecutors in the Guantanamo war
crimes tribunals have filed new terrorism charges against a
Saudi prisoner accused of plotting with al Qaeda to blow up oil
tankers off the coast of Yemen, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
Ahmed al Darbi could face life in prison if convicted on six
charges that include conspiracy, aiding and abetting the
hazarding of a vessel and aiding and abetting terrorism.
Darbi, 37, is accused of working as a weapons instructor at
an al Qaeda camp in Afghanistan in the late 1990s and meeting al
Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden there. He also is charged with
abetting a plot to bomb civilian tankers in the Strait of Hormuz
and off the coast of Yemen from 2000 to 2002.
Specifically, he is accused of using al Qaeda money to buy a
boat and GPS navigational devices and helping obtain travel
documents for al Qaeda operatives.
He also is accused of abetting the plot to bomb a French oil
tanker, the MV Limburg, off Yemen in 2002. The blast killed a
Bulgarian crewman and dumped tens of thousands of gallons of oil
into the Gulf of Aden.
"Mr. al Darbi's alleged crimes are serious violations of the
law of war that were committed to terrorize and wreak havoc on
the world economy," Brigadier General Mark Martins, the chief
prosecutor for the Guantanamo tribunals, said in a statement.
Darbi's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Wednesday.
Darbi, who was captured in Azerbaijan in 2002, said
previously said he used his boat only to carry sheep across the
Strait of Hormuz.
If Darbi were to plead guilty and cooperate with Guantanamo
prosecutors in exchange for leniency, he could be a useful
witness against another prisoner facing death penalty charges
stemming from al Qaeda attacks on vessels.
That prisoner, alleged al Qaeda chieftain Abd al Rahim al
Nashiri, is accused in the plot to attack the Limburg, as well
as sending suicide bombers to ram a boat full of explosives into
the side of the USS Cole in the Port of Aden in 2000. The attack
on the U.S. warship killed 17 sailors.
Charges similar to those announced on Wednesday were filed
against Darbi in 2007 and referred for trial in 2008 in the
Guantanamo war crimes tribunals. A lawyer familiar with the
original charges said Darbi was given $50,000 of al Qaeda money
to further the boats plot but spent a lot of it on prostitutes
and drugs.
Those charges were dismissed in 2009 to give the Obama
administration time to review its Guantanamo policy. President
Barack Obama tried unsuccessfully to shut down the Guantanamo
detention camp, which still holds 168 foreign prisoners, and
move the prosecutions into U.S. civilian courts.
