* Hearing will address secrecy issues, courtroom closures
* Alleged al Qaeda conspirators could face death penalty if
convicted
* Defense lawyers say toxic workspace is making them sick
By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Oct 15 (Reuters) -
U .S. attempts to move forward in the trial of five Guantanamo
prisoners accused of plotting the Sept. 11 attacks have been
thwarted for months by scheduling conflicts, religious
observances, an Internet outage and a tropical storm.
But the judge has rejected a request to further delay the
military tribunal proceedings because of a rat and mold
infestation in the offices assigned to defense lawyers at the
Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba.
A week of pretrial hearings is set to begin at the base on
Monday morning for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged
mastermind of the hijacked plane attacks that killed 2,976
people in the United States in 2001, and four alleged al Qaeda
conspirators accused of providing money and other support for
the hijackers.
After an aborted attempt to try them at Guantanamo in 2008,
the five were arraigned on revised charges during a chaotic
13-hour hearing in May that was marked by defiant outbursts from
the defendants.
There have been no hearings in the case since then. A
hearing tentatively set for June was delayed because one of
Mohammed's defense lawyers, a civilian death penalty expert, had
to attend the execution of a client in an unrelated case.
A July session was postponed to allow the defendants to
observe the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast during
daylight hours. Hearings set for August were delayed when an
Internet outage left the lawyers unable to access their
electronic legal documents, and then canceled altogether as
Tropical Storm Isaac approached. It doused the base but caused
no damage.
In late September, the work space used by the defense lawyers
was shut down because it was infested with mold, rat droppings
and at least one decaying rat carcass. Defense lawyers said the
1940s-era building was making them sick.
"My eyes burn. I lose breath," said Cheryl Bormann, a
civilian lawyer for defendant Walid Bin Attash. "All of us
suffer some sort of symptoms."
They asked for a delay, saying that without their work area
they did not have resources to prepare for the hearings.
The judge, Army Colonel James Pohl, ordered a cleanup but
ruled on Oct. 5 that there would be no further postponement.
The building has since been certified as safe by the base
hospital's Industrial Hygiene Department, though some of the
lawyers said it was still toxic and are working from a cramped
high-security trailer inside the court complex rather than
return to that building.
Many buildings at the humid and tropical base are kept
uncomfortably cold to keep the mold and vermin at bay.
The chief prosecutor, Army Brigadier General Mark Martins,
acknowledged to journalists on Sunday evening that the tribunals
were taking place in a "relatively austere setting," but said,
"Justice is not determined by the plushness of the
surroundings."
Many of the issues the court will address during this week's
hearing pertain to secrecy issues. Defense lawyers want the
judge to abolish a "presumptive classification" process that
treats as a top national secret any discussion of what happened
to the defendants during interrogations in secret CIA prisons
before being sent to Guantanamo in 2006.
The judge will also hear news organizations' request to limit
closing of the courtroom for secret sessions, and be asked to
decide whether the U.S. Constitution governs the tribunals being
held at the U.S. base in southeast Cuba.
In addition to Mohammed and bin Attash, defendants Ramzi
Binalshibh, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Mustafa al Hawsawi, are
charged with conspiring with al Qaeda, attacking civilians and
civilian targets, murder in violation of the laws of war,
destruction of property, hijacking and terrorism. All five could
face the death penalty if convicted.