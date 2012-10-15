* Calm behavior in stark contrast to last session
* Alleged plotters could face death penalty
* Often-delayed hearings resume despite rat, mold
infestation
By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Oct. 15 (Reuters) -
U .S. efforts to try five Guantanamo prisoners accused of
plotting the Sept. 11 attacks resumed Monday after months of
delays as a polite courtroom discussion of legal representation
contrasted sharply with the last chaotic session in May.
The orderly session kicked off a week of pretrial hearings
that will focus later on secrecy issues in the death penalty
case against Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of
the hijacked plane attacks that killed 2,976 people in the
United States in 2001, and four alleged al Qaeda conspirators
accused of providing money and other support for the hijackers.
It was a stark contrast to the last time the five were in
the war crimes courtroom at the Guantanamo Bay naval base in
Cuba. During their chaotic 13-hour arraignment hearing in May,
the defendants made defiant outbursts and refused to answer the
judge's questions or listen through earphones to an Arabic
translation of the proceedings.
On Monday, they listened attentively and answered calmly as
the judge, Army Colonel James Pohl, questioned them about a
potential conflict of interest. Navy Commander Suzanne
Lachelier, a defense lawyer who had previously represented
defendant Ramzi Binalshibh, had been reassigned for undisclosed
reasons to the team representing Mustafa al Hawsawi, a Saudi
accused of delivering money to the Sept. 11 hijackers.
Before he approved the move, the judge wanted to ensure the
defendants waived any right to challenge it later if their
interests diverged, something that could happen if one
implicates the other.
"I have no objection for Miss Lachelier to assist my brother
Mustafa, if he wants her," Binalshibh, a Yemeni accused of
helping the hijackers find flight schools, politely told the
judge.
The defendants appeared to have been granted their request
to choose their own courtroom attire. Mohammed, whose long beard
was heavily hennaed, wore a dark vest over his white tunic and a
loosely wrapped white turban. Some of the others wore brightly
checked kaffiyehs - headdresses commonly worn by Arab men. Their
lawyers had complained after the May hearing that the prison
camp commander had refused to let them wear vests and scarves.
REPEATED DELAYS
In addition to Mohammed, Hawsawi and Binalshibh, defendants
Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Walid bin Attash are charged with
conspiring with al Qaeda, attacking civilians and civilian
targets, murder in violation of the laws of war, destruction of
property, hijacking and terrorism. All five could face the death
penalty if convicted.
An earlier attempt to try them at Guantanamo ended when the
Obama administration tried to move the trials to New York City.
That was abandoned under pressure from Congress and from New
Yorkers, and the charges were re-filed in Guantanamo.
Scheduled hearings have been repeatedly postponed since the
May arraignment. A hearing tentatively set for June was delayed
because one of Mohammed's defense lawyers, a civilian death
penalty expert, had to attend the execution of a client in an
unrelated case.
A July session was postponed to allow the defendants to
observe the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast during
daylight hours. Hearings set for August were delayed when an
Internet outage left the lawyers unable to access their
electronic legal documents, and then canceled altogether as
Tropical Storm Isaac approached. It doused the base but caused
no damage.
In late September, the work space used by the defense
lawyers was shut down because it was infested with mold, rat
droppings and decaying rat carcasses. Defense lawyers said the
1940s-era building was making them sick and asked for a delay.
The judge ordered a cleanup but ruled there would be no
further postponement. He also rejected a request from Aziz Ali
to be excused from the hearings in order to mourn his father,
who died last week.
Many of the issues the court will address during this week's
hearing pertain to secrecy issues. Defense lawyers want the
judge to abolish a "presumptive classification" process that
treats as a top national secret any discussion of what happened
to the defendants during interrogations in secret CIA prisons
before being sent to Guantanamo in 2006.
The judge will also hear news organizations' request to
limit closing of the courtroom for secret sessions and be asked
to decide whether the U.S. Constitution governs the tribunals
being held at the U.S. base in southeast Cuba.