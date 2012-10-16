(Corrects first 5 paragraphs to show which prisoner wrote note
critical of James)
* Alleged 9/11 plotter calls basketball star 'very bad man'
* Comments were reviewed for two months before release
* Defense lawyers call security restrictions excessive
By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Oct 16 (Reuters) -
U .S. security restrictions governing the statements of former
CIA captives held at Guantanamo are so stringent that one
prisoner's assessment of basketball star LeBron James was
treated as a top national secret for two months, his lawyer said
on Tuesday.
The incident was disclosed by Navy Lieutenant Commander
Kevin Bogucki, a defense lawyer for Yemeni defendant Ramzi
Binalshibh, one of five prisoners charged with orchestrating the
September 11 plot to crash hijacked commercial planes into U.S.
buildings.
Bogucki said another of his Guantanamo prisoner clients,
former CIA captive Muhammed Rahim, wrote a note criticizing the
National Basketball Association star's decision to leave the
Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010.
"LeBron James is a very bad man. He should apologize to the
city of Cleveland," Bogucki quoted the note as saying.
Rahim has not been charged with a crime but because he was
previously held and interrogated by the CIA, his communications
are subject to restrictions similar to those of the alleged
September 11 plotters -- every word they write or utter is
presumed to be "Top Secret" unless a government Security
Classification Review Team declares them safe for public
release.
"It took that classification authority approximately two
months to determine that my client's opinion of LeBron James did
not pose a grievous threat to national security," said Bogucki,
who did not indicate when the note was written.
Defense lawyers say the security restrictions are overbroad
and impair their ability to prepare a defense in a case that
could end with their clients' execution.
The defendants, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged
mastermind of the hijacked plane attacks that killed 2,976
people in the United States in 2001, are charged in the
Guantanamo tribunal with conspiring with al Qaeda, attacking
civilians and civilian targets, murder in violation of the laws
of war, destruction of property, hijacking and terrorism.
Security restrictions surrounding their trial are a key topic
at a weeklong pretrial hearing this week.
Prosecutors contend that the restrictions are necessary to
protect U.S. national security and safeguard CIA interrogation
methods and sources.
The defense lawyers say the CIA gave up control of that
information when it disclosed those methods and sources to the
defendants, and that the restrictions are aimed at preventing
them from discussing treatment that amounted to torture.
Binalshibh and defendant Walid bin Attash, a Yemeni raised
in Saudi Arabia who is accused of training two of the Sept. 11
hijackers at an al Qaeda camp in Afghanistan, were the only two
defendants who showed up in the courtroom on Tuesday.
The judge, Army Colonel James Pohl, ruled on Monday that
attendance in court was strictly voluntary during pretrial
hearings.
Mohammed came to the court building but watched the
proceedings on a monitor from another room. Defendants Ali Abdul
Aziz Ali, who is accused of providing money and travel
assistance for the hijackers, and Mustafa Ahmed al Hawsawi, who
is accused of being a key financial facilitator, stayed behind
in their cells at a special high-security camp that holds the
former CIA prisoners.
The judge will also hear news organizations' request to limit
closing of the courtroom for secret sessions and will be asked
to decide whether the U.S. Constitution governs the tribunals
being held at the U.S. base in southeast Cuba.
(Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)