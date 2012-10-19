* Judge questions whether television equals fairness
* Closed-circuit viewing sites set up at U.S. bases
By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Oct 19 The
death penalty trial of five Guantanamo prisoners accused of
plotting the Sept. 11 attacks is so important that it should be
televised to the public, defense lawyers argued on Friday.
The issue was discussed on the final day of a week-long
pretrial hearing for the alleged mastermind of the hijacked
plane attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and four co-defendants
accused of providing money, training and travel assistance to
the hijackers.
The five, who could face execution if convicted of charges
that include murder and terrorism, skipped Friday's session
after the judge declined their request for a recess on the
Muslim holy day.
Currently the public can watch closed-circuit broadcasts of
the Guantanamo war crimes court proceedings - but only at a
200-seat theater at Fort Meade, a U.S. Army base in Maryland.
Closed-circuit viewing sites at a handful of other military
bases in the eastern United States are restricted to relatives
of the 2,976 people killed in the hijacked plane attacks and to
the firefighters, police officers and other "first responders"
who gave aid and searched for victims at the crash sites in New
York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
In hearings at the remote Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in
Cuba, lawyers for some of the defendants argued that those
viewing sites should be opened to the general public. But
lawyers for others said the trial should be televised globally
to anyone who wants to watch.
"If these proceedings are fair, why is the government afraid
to let the world watch?" asked Marine Major William Hennessy,
an attorney for Walid Bin Attash, a Yemeni accused of training
two the hijackers at an al Qaeda camp in Afghanistan.
"The government admits that these are historic proceedings,"
Hennessy noted.
He acknowledged that the rules give the U.S. defense
secretary sole authority to decide whether to televise the
trials, but suggested the judge could make the decision in the
interests of ensuring the accused get a fair trial.
The judge, U.S. Army Colonel James Pohl, did not immediately
rule on the request but appeared skeptical.
"I can look at any rule, any statue and say 'I wouldn't have
done it that way'? Is that what you want a judge to do, really?"
he asked Hennessy. "I would have to conclude that the lack of
public television means the accused is getting an unfair trial?"
The prosecution said the U.S. public's constitutional right
to an open trial had been satisfied by the Fort Meade viewing
site, and that no one who wanted to watch the hearings there had
been turned away.
Officials at Fort Meade have said during previous hearings
that only a few dozen people turned up to watch, and that most
of them were journalists, or lawyers assigned to other
Guantanamo cases.