(Corrects last name of U.S. Treasury official)
WASHINGTON Nov 14 The United States on
Wednesday imposed sanctions on two more relatives of Guatemalan
drug lord Waldemar Lorenzana Lima, broadening its asset freeze
on the family and businesses linked to the country's Sinaloa
drug cartel.
The U.S. Treasury said it had designated Ovaldino Lorenzana
Cordon and Marta Julia Lorenzana Cordon for their alleged role
in the drug-trafficking activities of their father, who is
awaiting extradition to the United States.
"For years, Waldemar Lorenzana Lima has used his businesses
and agricultural holdings in La Reforma, Zacapa, Guatemala as a
front for the northbound movement of drugs through Guatemala,"
the Treasury said.
The designation freezes any of their assets under U.S.
jurisdiction and follows a similar move in 2010 to sanction
Lorenzana Lima and three sons.
Treasury also added eight businesses to a list of
drug-linked entities that U.S. persons are banned from making
transactions with. The two named individuals are on that list as
well.
"Today's designation of Marta Julia and Ovaldino Lorenzana
Cordon, members of one of Guatemala's most significant crime
families ... allows us to continue our efforts to dismantle
transnational drug trafficking organizations operating in
Guatemala," said Adam Szubin, director of Treasury's Office of
Foreign Assets Control.
Treasury said the Lorenzana drug trafficking organization
plays a key role in cocaine smuggling between Colombia and
Mexico, using Guatemala to stage shipments, and eventually into
the United States.
Guatemala authorities arrested Lorenzana Lima and one of his
sons, Eliu Elixander Lorenzana Cordon, in 2011. The son also
awaits extradition to the United States.
(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Xavier Briand)