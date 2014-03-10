NEW YORK, March 10 A former adviser to mining
company BSG Resources pleaded guilty on Monday in New York to a
criminal obstruction charge in connection with a bribery
investigation into mining rights in Guinea.
Frederic Cilins, a French national, pleaded guilty to one
count of obstructing a criminal investigation in Manhattan
federal court before U.S. District Judge William Pauley.
Cilins was arrested last April as part of a U.S.
investigation under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act into
possible illegal payments in Guinea and transfers of those
payments into the United States.
