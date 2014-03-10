* Case relates to one of world's largest untapped iron ore
deposits
* Cilins arrested in U.S. probe
* Cilins faces maximum of five years jail
(Adds Guinea government comment in paragraph 7)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, March 10 A former adviser to mining
company BSG Resources pleaded guilty in New York on Monday to
one count of obstructing a criminal investigation in connection
with a bribery investigation into mining rights in Guinea.
Frederic Cilins, a French national, pleaded guilty before
U.S. District Judge William Pauley.
The plea was the latest development in an international saga
surrounding one of the world's largest untapped iron ore
deposits.
Cilins, 51, was arrested last April as part of a U.S. probe
into potentially illegal payments made to Guinean officials to
secure mining rights to the deposit for BSG Resources (BSGR),
the mining branch of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's
business conglomerate.
Cilins' plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office in
Manhattan does not require any cooperation with the government's
investigation.
A BSGR spokesman said, "As we have been saying all along, no
one at BSGR has done anything wrong."
Guinea's Minister of Justice Cheik Sako thanked U.S.
prosecutors for their effort in the case and said transparency
and anti-corruption are key to the government's reform
programme.
The U.S. Attorney's office did not immediately comment.
Cilins faces a maximum of five years in prison, though his
defense attorney and prosecutors agreed that a range of 37 to 46
months would be more appropriate. His sentencing is scheduled
for June.
Prosecutors accused Cilins of trying to bribe Mamadie Toure,
a wife of deceased former President Lansana Conte, to destroy
documents purportedly granting the concession to BSGR.
They also claimed that Cilins tried to persuade Toure to
sign an affidavit that she had never received any money from
BSGR and offered to pay for an airplane ticket so she could
leave the United States and avoid testifying before a grand
jury.
Toure is cooperating with the investigation. According to
court filings, prosecutors recorded several phone conversations
in which Cilins allegedly offered millions of dollars for her
help in torpedoing the investigation.
On Monday, through a French interpreter, Cilins told the
judge that he met a witness in April 2013 at the airport in
Jacksonville, Florida, and promised her money to leave the
country "to avoid answering questions by the FBI."
He said he knew the woman, presumably Toure, was a witness
in the investigation but that he was not aware at the time that
she was cooperating with the government.
The guilty plea comes several days after a Reuters report
that a technical committee in Guinea has recommended that the
Guinean government strip the mining rights from BSGR and its
partner, Brazilian iron ore mining company Vale,
because BSGR obtained the concession in 2008 through corruption.
BSGR has criticized the panel's procedure as an orchestrated
strategy to wrest away the company's mining rights.
The company acquired the concession in 2008 and sold 51
percent of its Guinean assets to Vale in 2010, creating a joint
venture named VBG.
The Simandou mine, which could help the deeply impoverished
country, has drawn significant interest in the past from some of
the world's largest miners.
The U.S. investigation began more than a year ago under the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which allows U.S. authorities to
pursue bribery cases abroad.
