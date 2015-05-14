CAMP DAVID, Md. May 14 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Thursday he assured leaders of Gulf nations that
the United States would stand by them against outside attacks,
and he said they had "candid" talks about Iran, Islamic State
militants and other issues.
"I was very explicit that the United States will stand by
our (Gulf Cooperation Council) partners against external
attacks," said Obama, who hosted the leaders at the Camp David
presidential retreat. He said he committed to holding a
follow-up summit next year.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Emily
Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)