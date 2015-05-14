CAMP DAVID, Md. May 14 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he assured leaders of Gulf nations that the United States would stand by them against outside attacks, and he said they had "candid" talks about Iran, Islamic State militants and other issues.

"I was very explicit that the United States will stand by our (Gulf Cooperation Council) partners against external attacks," said Obama, who hosted the leaders at the Camp David presidential retreat. He said he committed to holding a follow-up summit next year. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)