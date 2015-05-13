(Adds arrival of leaders for White House dinner, paragraphs
14-15)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Wednesday went out of his way to play down the absence of
Saudi King Salman from a regional summit with Gulf leaders that
is likely to be dominated by tension over U.S. efforts to forge
a nuclear deal with Iran.
Obama met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Nayef and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval
Office on Wednesday after King Salman pulled out of the visit
last week.
"The United States and Saudi Arabia have an extraordinary
friendship and relationship that dates back to (President)
Franklin Roosevelt," Obama said at the start of the meeting.
"We are continuing to build that relationship during a very
challenging time," he said.
Obama said they would discuss how to build on a ceasefire in
Yemen and work toward "an inclusive, legitimate government" in
Saudi Arabia's impoverished neighbor, where Iran-supported
Houthi rebels have been under attack by a Saudi-led coalition.
King Salman decided abruptly to skip the White House meeting
and a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council at the president's
Camp David retreat in Maryland outside Washington on Thursday.
The White House has sought to counter perceptions that his
absence was a snub that would undermine efforts to reassure the
region Washington remains committed to its security against
Iran.
"King Salman, when he met directly with Secretary of State
John Kerry in Riyadh last week, did not express any specific
concerns about the agenda at Camp David," White House spokesman
Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.
U.S. officials have said the right leaders were attending
the summit, which they portrayed as a working meeting rather
than a symbolic get-together.
The Gulf Cooperation Council includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,
Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.
The absence of many top Arab leaders, in addition to King
Salman, is viewed as a reflection of frustration with Obama's
pursuit of a nuclear deal with Iran and a perceived U.S. failure
to support opposition fighters in Syria.
The president called Saudi Arabia a critical partner in the
fight against Islamic State militants and highlighted his
interactions with the two leaders who came in King Salman's
place.
"On a personal level, my work and the U.S. government's work
with these two individuals ... on counterterrorism issues has
been absolutely critical to maintaining stability in the region
but also protecting the American people," Obama said.
Crown Prince bin Nayef said his country attached great
importance to the "strategic and historic relationship" with the
United States.
Obama did not have private meetings on his public schedule
with the leaders from the other countries. The leaders, dressed
in traditional clothing, arrived at the White House later on
Wednesday evening for a dinner and were greeted by Obama upon
arrival.
(Editing by David Storey and David Gregorio)