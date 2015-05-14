CAMP DAVID, Md. May 14 President Barack Obama
on Thursday updated leaders from Gulf states on international
efforts to forge a nuclear deal with Iran, U.S. deputy national
security adviser Ben Rhodes said.
Rhodes said the United States would welcome support from
Gulf countries for the deal, which many Arab leaders are
concerned would empower Iran to work in destabilizing ways in
the region.
Asked about the potential for a nuclear arms race, Rhodes
said none of the Gulf countries present had given indications
they would pursue a nuclear program that would raise concerns.
Obama is meeting with the leaders at the Camp David
presidential retreat.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Emily
Stephenson)