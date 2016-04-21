RIYADH, April 21 U.S President Barack Obama on
Thursday said Gulf countries in the Middle East must be able to
work together despite their differences, whether that is dealing
with Iran or maintaining a stable, unified government within a
country, such as in Iraq.
"The prosperity and stability of the region depends on
countries treating all their citizens fairly and that
sectarianism is an enemy of peace and prosperity," Obama told
reporters following the U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.
"If people are seeing themselves not as a citizen of a country
but as a member of as a particular branch of Islam, that is a
recipe for countries falling apart."
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton in Riyadh; Additional reporting
by Susan Heavey and Will Dunham in Washington)