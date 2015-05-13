(Repeats story, without change to headline or text, changing
By Matt Spetalnick and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
may fail to pacify Gulf Arab fears over his Iran nuclear
diplomacy at a summit this week, following a pointed Saudi snub
of the event. But a bigger question looms for Washington: how
much does it matter?
Obama appears confident Washington has enough leverage to
fend off Sunni Arab pressure to do more to stop arch-rival
Shi'ite Iran from intervening in conflicts across much of the
region, underlining diverging interests between the United
States and its long-standing Gulf allies.
By resisting a push by some Gulf Arab nations for new formal
security guarantees, for instance, Obama is gambling that the
close but often uneasy alliance can weather current differences,
especially given long-time Arab reliance on the U.S. military
umbrella and advanced weapons supplies.
Obama may be further bolstered by America's increasing
energy independence, which has made Gulf oil less critical to
the U.S. economy.
"The leverage is much more in Washington than in the Gulf,"
said Karim Sadjadpour, a senior associate at the Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace think tank in Washington and
former chief Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group.
Some experts say a new generation of Saudi leaders could
respond with further military assertiveness in the Gulf, where
the kingdom is currently leading an Arab coalition in Yemen
against Iran-allied Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf
states have been important sponsors of the anti-government
insurgency in Syria.
Most of the region's ruling Sunni monarchs, including Saudi
King Salman, declined to attend the summit, sending lower-level
officials in what is seen as a diplomatic snub.
Two of the leaders were never expected to attend due to ill
health, and the Saudi government denied that their new king's
no-show was intended as a slight.
Still, the absence of many top Arab leaders is seen as a
reflection of frustration not only with Obama's engagement with
Iran in pursuit of a nuclear deal but over a perceived U.S.
failure to support opposition fighters in Syria and to push
Israel harder to make peace with Palestinians.
The summit starts with Oval Office talks with the Saudi
crown prince and deputy crown prince followed by a leaders
dinner on Wednesday and then a full day of talks at Camp David
on Thursday. U.S. officials say it will reaffirm a strategic
relationship that has served for more than half a century as a
cornerstone of U.S. Middle East policy.
U.S. counter-terrorism strategy, they add, continues to rely
heavily on cooperation with powerful Arab countries.
But some of the mutual interests that brought them together,
such as restraining Iran and a heavy U.S. dependence on Gulf
oil, appear to have begun to fray.
LOWERING EXPECTATIONS
Obama initially raised hopes in the region when he announced
last month, just after world powers reached a framework
agreement with Iran, that he would convene a summit with the
Gulf Cooperation Council, made up of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,
Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.
But this week the White House has played down expectations
for the outcome of the gathering.
While Gulf officials had signaled a desire for firm new
security guarantees, U.S. officials say there will be no actual
defense treaty and have cast doubt on the prospect for any kind
of new written commitment.
The Obama administration is wary of anything legally binding
that could draw the United States into future Middle Eastern
conflicts.
Instead, U.S. officials said Obama would offer reassurances
mostly in the form of a joint statement and more modest
announcements for integrating ballistic missile defense systems,
increasing joint military exercises and easing arms deliveries.
In return, the United States hopes that Gulf governments,
who are skeptical of any nuclear deal with Iran, will hold off
with their criticisms ahead of a June 30 deadline for a final
deal under which Iran would agree to restrict its nuclear
program in exchange for relief from crippling sanctions.
Arab complaints, together with fierce Israeli opposition,
could make it harder for Obama to win Congress's approval for an
Iran deal.
This seems unlikely to satisfy the Gulf states, especially
regional power Saudi Arabia. Riyadh believes Washington is not
taking seriously enough Iranian support for militias in Lebanon,
Syria, Iraq and Yemen, which it says are aggravating sectarian
tensions.
The White House says a nuclear-armed Iran would be even more
dangerous to its neighbors and this is why the nuclear issue
must be tackled first. Tehran denies it is seeking a nuclear
weapon.
Marwan Muasher, a former Jordanian foreign minister, said
the Obama administration "is not interested in over-indulging"
the Gulf states on issues that concern them.
"Are they (the Gulf states) going to go back feeling
reassured? I don't think so," he told reporters in Washington.
But the Gulf states may have little recourse but to stick
with Washington. Many have spent billions of dollars on U.S.
military hardware, rely on American military advisers and have
found few reliable partners elsewhere.
Even if Obama sends an implicit message that Gulf countries
need the United States more than the United States needs them,
he still must address fears that Washington is abandoning them
at a time of regional upheaval.
Also, the two sides remain interdependent, militarily and
economically.
While a boom in domestic U.S. oil and gas has fed the
perception U.S. strategic interests in the region might be on
the wane, it has not altered Washington's core strategic
interest of secure oil supplies to feed the global market.
"If there were instability in Saudi Arabia this would have
great global ramifications," said Brenda Shaffer, an energy
security expert at Georgetown University.
And as the Obama administration presses allies like Riyadh
to take on a bigger defense burden, the United States continues
to stay involved, providing logistical support, for instance,
for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen.
