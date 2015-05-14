CAMP DAVID, Md. May 14 President Barack Obama
and Gulf leaders were to discuss strategies for Syria on
Thursday, White House deputy national security adviser Ben
Rhodes told reporters at a briefing.
The White House is open to evaluating the option of a no-fly
zone to help with the Syrian conflict, Rhodes said, although he
said the measure is not seen as a viable way to address fighting
in urban areas.
The White House has not independently verified new reports
of chemical weapons use in Syria, Rhodes said.
