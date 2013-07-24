NEW ORLEANS, July 24 A Louisiana agency sued 97
oil companies - including BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp
, Chevron Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- in state court on Wednesday for allegedly damaging hundreds of
miles of sensitive wetlands by cutting through them with
pipelines and transportation canals.
Governor Bobby Jindal quickly accused the agency of
overreach and said the filing should be withdrawn.
The suit demands the oil industry pay for or remediate
environmental damages stemming from decades of work that
allegedly caused erosion and hurt coastal wetlands - which
experts say serve as critical buffers during floods and higher
ocean swells from hurricanes, like the 2005 Katrina disaster.
John Barry, the vice president of the Southeast Louisiana
Flood Protection Authority - East, a state agency, said
companies' drilling permits required them to perform remediation
work that in most cases was never carried out after digging
canals to reach drilling platforms.
Barry said the filing was also based on a federal law that
prohibits doing anything that hurts levees, and a Louisiana law
from the 1700s that prohibits one person from doing something on
his property that sends more water flowing onto someone else's.
"The authority takes its mission to protect the public
seriously," Barry told reporters. "Because of that, and
recognizing the controversial nature of what we are doing, we
have filed a lawsuit."
Jindal, a Republican, demanded the case be dropped and said
the agency had overstepped its authority by hiring trial lawyers
to file the suit, apparently without permission from him or the
state's attorney general.
"A better approach to helping restore Louisiana's coast
includes holding the Army Corps of Engineers accountable,
pushing for more offshore revenue sharing and holding BP
accountable for the damage their spill is doing to our coast,"
he said in a statement.
The state court filing, if allowed to proceed, could open up
another front of litigation against BP, which is still slogging
through a massive federal case brought by the U.S. Justice
Department and several states, including Louisiana, over the
2010 explosion of the company's Macondo well and the resulting
Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Officials at BP, Shell and Chevron were not immediately
available for comment. Exxon Mobil declined immediate comment.
Legal experts said the federal and state drilling permits
received by the companies likely will be a key issue.
Because oil companies have been involved in drilling in
Louisiana for decades, establishing that the companies are
liable for damages "at this late date will require a new look"
at the situation, said Edward Sherman, a Tulane University law
professor.
"They probably have an uphill battle, but it sounds like
they're being creative," he said.
Sherman, who cautioned he had not seen the complaint, added
that the lead attorney for the agency, Gladstone Jones, has
built a reputation for going against oil companies, particularly
in north Louisiana, in cases having to do with storage and
waste.
"He's been very effective," Sherman said of Jones.