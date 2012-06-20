(Adds detail, background)
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, June 20 Two natural gas platforms in
the High Island area of the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after
a pipeline was seen leaking on Tuesday, an Enterprise Products
Partners spokesman said Wednesday.
Enterprise does not operate either platform, the spokesman
said, but the company was aware of the leak, which occurred on a
feed line in between the platforms and Enterprise's major High
Island Offshore System (HIOS). HIOS is a 291-mile pipeline that
transports production from fields in the western Gulf to
numerous pipelines off the coast of Louisiana.
The feed line in question has been isolated and shut.
The spokesman said that the flows from the platforms were a
"small fraction" of total HIOS flows, but he declined to give
actual volumes. Enterprise is currently investigating the issue.
The leak was first reported to the National Response Center
after a witness saw bubbles rising to the surface near an
offshore natural gas platform.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister, additional reporting by Eileen
Moustakis and Janet McGurty; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Bob
Burgdorfer)