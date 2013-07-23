UPDATE 1-OMV agrees to sell Turkish unit Petrol Ofisi to Vitol for $1.45 bln
* On closing, OMV net profit to take 1.1 bln eur fx hit (Adds details on the deal, background)
HOUSTON, July 23 A shallow-water oil and gas well in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana blew out on Tuesday morning and 47 people were safely evacuated, government officials said.
Hercules Offshore, which owns the jackup rig that was drilling to prepare the Walter Oil & Gas well for production, said the company was working to regain control of the well.
Shares of Hercules were down 3.3 percent at $7.62.
The well is about 55 miles offshore in 154 feet of water.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said the well was flowing gas but no oil was being released. It added there was a "light sheen" a half mile by 50 feet across that was dissipating.
Authorities have tightened safety regulations since the BP Plc 2010 Macondo blowout and oil spill that spewed more than 4 million barrels of crude into the Gulf.
PAWNEE, Okla., March 3 The Pawnee Nation filed a lawsuit on Friday in tribal court in Oklahoma against 27 oil and gas producers, seeking damages for an earthquake they said was caused from man-made activity related to hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
March 3 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.