BOSTON, April 27 U.S. anti-gun-violence
activists on Wednesday introduced a phone app designed to strip
notorious mass shooters' names and photos from news stories,
saying that keeping their images out of the public eye could
help avert future mass killings.
The Brady Campaign said the software, called "Zero Minutes
of Fame" is intended to address research that shows gunmen who
carried out attacks in recent years at Sandy Hook Elementary
School in Newtown, Connecticut; at an Aurora, Colorado, movie
theater, and at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, had
researched and possibly drawn inspiration from prior mass
shootings.
The software, a plug-in for Google's Chrome operating
system, replaces the names of killers including Adam Lanza and
James Holmes with the phrase "(name withheld out of respect for
the victims)" and replaces their photos with an image from a
Brady Campaign ad on major news outlets' websites and in Google
searchers.
"Instead of rewarding killers and inspiring copycats, we
should be lifting up the stories and the lives of victims,
heroes, and survivors," said Dan Gross, president of the Brady
Campaign. The group is named for James Brady, who was wounded in
the 1981 attempt to assassinate then-U.S. President Ronald
Reagan.
"Notoriety serves as a reward for these killers and as a
call-to-action for others who would seek to do similar harm in
the name of infamy," Gross said in a statement.
Alongside the software, the campaign unveiled a new
two-minute online ad encouraging viewers to sign a petition
calling on news media organizations to cease publishing
shooters' names and images. The ad shows images of Newtown
gunman Lanza, movie theater shooter Holmes and other people who
carried out mass shootings in the United States over the past
few years.
According to statistics maintained by the group, an average
of 298 people have been shot in the United States each day over
the past five years, with 90 people dying of their injuries. The
majority of those who died of their injuries had committed
suicide, according to the group's analysis of federal health
data.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Frances Kerry)