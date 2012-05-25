(Updates with gunman shooting self)

VALPARAISO, Ind. May 25 An armed man took several hostages in an Indiana real estate office on Friday, then released them after an eight-hour standoff and shot himself in the head, authorities said.

The gunman, who had complained he was owed money, was in critical condition, Valparaiso Police Chief Michael Brickner said.

"We believe there was some issue over some money," Brickner said, adding the man had been to the office previously to complain and had a confrontation with employees.

"We were hoping he would surrender unharmed. You never know how these things are going to end up," Brickner said.

One woman released from the office suffered a minor head injury caused by the gunman, but n o other hostage w as hurt, police said.

The first officers to arrive at the scene exchanged gunfire with the man around the entrance of the building, police said.

Dozens of officers then surrounded the building on a main street in Valparaiso, which is located 40 miles (64 km) southeast of Chicago, while the FBI negotiated with him. (Reporting by Susan Guyett and Frank Polich; Writing by Andrew Stern; Editing by Greg McCune and Xavier Briand)