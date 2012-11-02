CHICAGO Nov 2 The county that includes Chicago
on Friday approved a tax on firearms to help pay the healthcare
costs from gun violence, the first major U.S. metropolitan area
to impose such a tax as a form of gun control.
Under the plan, Cook County, Illinois, will impose a $25 tax
on each firearm sold. The tax is expected to raise $600,000 in
revenue in 2013.
With Friday's vote, the nation's third most populous county
with nearly 5.2 million residents becomes the first major U.S.
metropolitan area to impose a tax as a form of gun control,
according to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
The Cook County board of commissioners voted 9 to 7 to
approve the firearms tax.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who proposed
the handgun tax, had earlier this week abandoned an additional
proposed tax of 5 cents a bullet because the tax in some cases
would have exceeded the price of ammunition.
Preckwinkle said that 670 victims of gun violence had been
treated by the county's health system last year. The average
cost per patient was $52,000.
There have been 443 murders in Chicago so far this year,
surpassing last year's total of 435 and 22 percent more than in
the same period a year ago, according to Chicago police.
Taxes on buyers or sellers of guns or ammunition have been
proposed but failed in six states, including California,
Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania,
according to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Tennessee has a hunting-related 10-cent tax on sealed
packages of shotgun shells and cartridges that applies to
sellers. The money is used to support wildlife resources.
Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State
Rifle Association, has called the Cook County proposal another
scheme to punish law-abiding firearm owners and dealers. He said
it would prompt people to purchase weapons elsewhere.
(Editing by Greg McCune and Andrew Hay)