By Mary Ellen Clark
MERIDEN, Conn., April 11 Two Connecticut
gunmakers have threatened to leave the state following the
passage last week of one of the toughest gun-control laws in the
United States, which came in the wake of the Newtown school
shooting.
Executives at PTR Industries and Stag Arms said they were
considering moving their companies because of the law, which
bans high-capacity ammunition clips of the kind used in the
December school shooting and adds to the firearms covered by the
state's assault-weapons ban.
The firms are already being wooed by officials from
gun-friendlier states, such as Texas, Florida and Arkansas.
"Our business can no longer survive in Connecticut - the
former Constitution state," said John McNamara, vice president
of New Britain-based PTR, which makes military-style rifles. "We
are making a call to all involved in our industry to leave this
state, close your doors and show our politicians the true
consequences of their hasty and uninformed action."
The state's weapons industry, which also includes Colt
Defense and Sturm, Ruger & Co and says it employs about
3,000 people, had lobbied against the law, which Democratic
Governor Dannel Malloy had pushed for.
"The governor thinks about jobs day and night," said Andrew
Doba, a Malloy spokesman. "But we must prioritize public safety.
And the bill that he signed into law will prioritize public
safety."
Twenty-six people, including 20 school children, were killed
at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on Dec. 14 by Adam
Lanza, whose attack ended when he heard police sirens
approaching and turned his weapon on himself.
PTR said a majority of its 42 employees have agreed to move
with the company. McNamara would not say which states have been
courting the company but hopes to be out of Connecticut by the
end of the year.
Stag Arms, a maker of AR-15 style rifles also based in New
Britain, has been approached with offers to move to states
including Texas, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas,
Mississippi and Nebraska, said owner Mark Malkowski.
He said he is in talks with some of the states about
relocating.
"When they passed such overreaching legislation, it caused
brand damage which makes it difficult to manufacture here,"
Malkowski said.
Malkowski said he has not yet made up his mind whether to
move, in part because he was unsure how many of his employees
would be willing to move.
"My No. 1 concern is my 200 employees, with families,"
Malkowski said. "Some are willing to move, some are not. This is
their home as well as mine."
Officials with Colt and Strum, Ruger did not respond to
calls seeking comment.
But even smaller gun businesses that said they could not
leave the state said they worry about the repercussions of the
new law.
"People are afraid to bring guns out," said Douglas Odishoo,
owner of Delta Arsenal, a gunsmith, retailer and indoor firing
range in Wallingford. "It's a ghost town in here."