WASHINGTON Feb 7 Democrats in the House of
Representatives will unveil a proposal on Thursday to combat gun
violence, including a bid to ban assault weapons, party sources
said.
In addition to outlawing semi-automatic assault weapons and
imposing limits on high-capacity ammunition clips, the House
Democrat package, like one advanced by Democratic President
Barack Obama, would require that all gun buyers be subject to
background checks and provide for improvements in mental health
services.
All these proposals - except for those concerning mental
health - will face obstacles in the Republican-led House.
House Democratic leaders, joined by members of the chamber's
gun violence task force, are planning to announce the package
after a visit to their three-day retreat in Virginia by Obama,
who has made gun control a top priority in his second term.
The debate over gun violence gained urgency after a gunman
killed 20 first-graders and six adults on Dec. 14 at Sandy Hook
Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The killer,
20-year-old Adam Lanza, used a Bushmaster AR-15 type assault
rifle to shoot his victims before killing himself.
Vice President Joe Biden, who led the effort to craft the
White House proposals, told House Democrats on Wednesday that
they have an obligation to step up and take action.
"I don't want to hear about 'well we can't take it on
because it's too politically dangerous,'" Biden said. "There's
an overwhelming consensus about the need to act."
Biden acknowledged that members of Congress who backed a
1994 ban on assault weapons - which expired in 2004 - faced a
voter backlash that may have cost many of them their jobs.
"I'm here to tell you the world has changed since 1994,"
Biden said.
A bipartisan group of senators on Thursday offered
legislation expanding access to mental health professionals and
improving the quality of mental health care in the United
States.
The group, led by Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow of
Michigan and Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, noted
that people experiencing severe but undiagnosed psychological
disorders are at risk of committing violent acts at a rate 15
times higher than those receiving treatment.
The powerful National Rifle Association has led the charge
against stricter gun laws, but has agreed with those who have
called for improvements in mental health treatment.
At this point the only gun-related proposal with much
bipartisan support is the one requiring background checks for
all gun buyers.