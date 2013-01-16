BOSTON Jan 16 Massachusetts Governor Deval
Patrick introduced a new series of gun laws on Wednesday that
would tighten rules on sales of weapons and ammunition, in the
wake of last month's deadly school shooting in neighboring
Connecticut.
The move comes the day after New York state adopted one of
the nation's toughest gun-control laws and as U.S. President
Barack Obama prepares new proposals expected to include a new
national assault-weapons ban and strengthened background checks
on prospective gun buyers.
"In the wake of too many tragedies, I have filed legislation
to tackle the problem of gun violence and illegal firearm
possession," said Patrick, a Democrat, who also proposed a hike
in funding to the state's mental health programs.
Adam Lanza killed 20 young children and six educators in the
Dec. 14 attack on an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut,
using a semiautomatic rifle. Lanza, 20, who had also killed his
mother, later shot himself at the school.
The killings prompted some Americans, including officials in
California, Maryland and Delaware, to call for tighter
restrictions on weapons and ammunition, a move that the National
Rifle Association and its supporters have strongly opposed.
The attack, and others like it, also exposed holes in the
U.S. mental health system.