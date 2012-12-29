NEW YORK Dec 29 A suburban New York newspaper
that sparked an uproar among gun enthusiasts by publishing names
and addresses of residents holding pistol permits is now
planning to publish even more identities of permit-toting
locals.
Further names and addresses will be added as they become
available to a map originally published on Dec. 24 in the White
Plains, New York-based Journal News, the newspaper said.
The original map listed thousands of pistol permit holders
in suburban Westchester and Rockland counties just north of New
York City.
Along with an article entitled "The gun owner next door:
What you don't know about the weapons in your neighborhood," the
map was compiled in response to the Dec. 14 shooting deaths of
26 children and adults in Newtown, Connecticut, editors of the
Gannett Corp.-owned newspaper said.
The next batch of names will be permit holders in suburban
Putnam County, New York, where the county clerk told the
newspaper it is still compiling information.
Some 44,000 people are licensed to own pistols in the three
counties, the newspaper said. Owners of rifles and shotguns do
not need permits, the newspaper said.
The publication prompted outrage, particularly on social
media sites, among gun owners.
"Do you fools realize that you also made a map for criminals
to use to find homes to rob that have no guns in them to protect
themselves?" Rob Seubert of Silver Spring, Maryland, posted on
the newspaper's web site. "What a bunch of liberal boobs you all
are."
Republican state Senator Greg Ball of Patterson, New York,
said he planned to introduce legislation to keep permit
information private except to prosecutors and police.
A similar bill that he introduced earlier as an Assemblyman
failed in the state Assembly.
"The asinine editors at the Journal News have once again
gone out of their way to place a virtual scarlet letter on law
abiding firearm owners throughout the region," Ball wrote on his
Senate web site.
The newspaper's editor and vice president of news, CynDee
Royle, earlier in the week defended the decision to list the
permit holders.
"We knew publication of the database would be controversial,
but we felt sharing as much information as we could about gun
ownership in our area was important in the aftermath of the
Newtown shootings," she said.
Some critics retaliated by posting reporters' and editors'
addresses and other personal information online.
Howard Good, a journalism professor at the State University
of New York at New Paltz, called the critics' response childish
and petulant.
"It doesn't move the issue of gun control to the level of
intelligent public discussion," he said. "Instead, it transforms
what should be a rational public debate on a contentious issue
into ugly gutter fighting."
Good said the information about permit holders was public
and, if presented in context, served a legitimate interest.
But media critic Al Tompkins of the Florida-based Poynter
Institute wrote online this week that the newspaper's reporting
had not gone far enough to justify the permit holders' loss of
privacy.
"If journalists could show flaws in the gun permitting
system, that would be newsworthy," he said. "Or, for example, if
gun owners were exempted from permits because of political
connections, then journalists could better justify the privacy
invasion."
Tompkins said he feared the dispute might prompt lawmakers
to play to privacy fears.
"The net effect of the abuse of public records from all
sides may well be a public distaste for opening records, which
would be the biggest mistake of all," he said.