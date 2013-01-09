Jan 9 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pledged to
enact the strictest assault weapons ban in the United States and
outlaw all high-capacity magazines in one of the first
state-level reactions to the massacre of school children in
Connecticut.
"Gun violence has been on a rampage as we know firsthand and
we know painfully," Cuomo said on Wednesday in his annual State
of the State address, in which he committed New York to leading
the country in enacting new gun control laws. "We must stop the
madness, my friends. And in one word it's just enough. It has
been enough."
In neighboring Connecticut, Governor Dannel Malloy in his
State of the State address urged U.S. lawmakers to tighten
federal gun control measures in response to the shooting of 20
children and six adults at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary
School on December 14.
"As long as weapons continue to travel up and down
(interstate highway) I-95, what is available for sale in Florida
or Virginia can have devastating consequences here in
Connecticut," said Malloy, who paused and fought back tears, his
voice cracking, when discussing the tragedy at Sandy Hook.
As the governors spoke, Vice President Joe Biden said the
White House planned to act quickly to curb gun violence and
would explore all avenues including executive orders that would
not require congressional approval.
New York and Connecticut already have among the toughest gun
control laws in the country, but Cuomo has complained New York's
ban on assault weapons, for example, is so full of loopholes
that it is unenforceable.
The law bans magazines with a capacity greater than 10
rounds but exempts magazines produced before 1994. Cuomo said it
was virtually impossible to determine whether any magazine was
made before or after that date, so he proposed eliminating large
capacity magazines regardless of date of manufacture.
"Nobody needs 10 bullets to kill a deer. End the madness
now," Cuomo said to a rousing ovation in the state capital
Albany before state legislators, appointed officials, state
employees and invited guests.
He also proposed requiring background checks for private
sales of guns such as those taking place at gun shows; keeping
guns from mentally ill people; and banning direct internet sales
of ammunition in New York.
The Democratic governor is popular - a Quinnipiac poll last
month showed him with an approval rating of 74 percent - and the
Democrats control the state assembly, but Republicans hold a
majority in the state senate and gun control is less popular in
rural upstate New York than in New York City.