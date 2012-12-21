* Follows pressure after Dec 14 Connecticut school massacre
* NRA cites mental health, violent movies, not gun control
* Opponents criticize gun lobby group as misguided
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 The National Rifle
Association, the powerful U.S. gun lobby group, on Friday called
for armed guards at every U.S. school and rejected the notion
that curbs on weapons would protect children in the wake of last
week's Connecticut school massacre.
In a rare press briefing, NRA Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre
gave an impassioned speech that blamed the media for glorifying
violence and perpetuating the idea that tighter gun restrictions
would reduce mass shootings.
"They perpetuate the dangerous notion that one more gun ban
- or one more law imposed on peaceful, lawful people - will
protect us where 20,000 others have failed," LaPierre said at
the event at a hotel near the White House.
"The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good
guy with a gun."
His approach was rejected by gun control activists who have
revived demands for a ban on assault rifles and big ammunition
clips after the Newtown, Connecticut killings, which followed a
series of mass shootings at schools and public places.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said the NRA offered "a
paranoid, dystopian vision" of a more violent country. "While
they promote armed guards, they continue to oppose the most
basic and common sense steps we can take to save lives - not
only in schools, but in our movie theaters, malls, and streets,"
he said in a statement.
LaPierre, twice interrupted by hecklers who were hustled
out, suggested a range of ways to prevent violence besides the
school guard program, including better treatment of mental
illness and cracking down on gory video games and films.
The NRA had largely been silent since last Friday, when
20-year-old Adam Lanza used a high-powered rifle to shoot dead
20 young children and six adults at close range at the Sandy
Hook elementary school.
The massacre of so many children provoked national outrage
that some see as marking a tipping point for sweeping federal
legislation to restrict weapons and ammunition and a law
requiring background checks on buyers before all gun purchases.
President Barack Obama has formed an interagency group led
by his cabinet members to come up with specific proposals by
January that could include legislation and executive action.
ARMING SCHOOLS
LaPierre, whose organization counts 4 million people as its
members, said the United States should focus on quick action
that would better arm schools.
He laid out a plan for a "National School Shield" and said
former U.S. congressman Asa Hutchinson from Arkansas would head
up the NRA's effort to develop a model security program for
schools.
"I call on Congress today to act immediately, to appropriate
whatever is necessary to put armed police officers in every
school - and to do it now, to make sure that blanket of safety
is in place when our children return to school in January,"
LaPierre said.
There are now about 10,000 armed guards in U.S. schools,
most of them in middle and high schools. There are about 130,000
schools in the country. 7
Shooting deaths are common in the United States, where the
right to own a gun is included in the Constitution.
Soon after the NRA's press briefing, news spread of another
multiple shooting in Pennsylvania. The Altoona Mirror newspaper
reported that four people including the shooter were killed and
three police officers were wounded in Frankstown Township.
Hutchinson and the NRA officials took no questions after
making statements at the 30-minute press event, which was
interrupted twice by shouting protesters.
In Washington, some Democratic lawmakers who had not
supported gun control said this week they were reconsidering.
One, U.S. Representative John Yarmuth of Kentucky, apologized
for his earlier silence on the issue.
On Friday, Yarmuth blasted the NRA and said it does not
represent the views of its members. "Every American has the
right to be safe from guns without carrying a gun. The only
meaningful contribution the NRA made today was to the gun
manufacturers in the form of free advertising,' he said.
Democratic lawmakers have pledged to reintroduce early next
year a measure to reinstate a 1994 assault weapons ban that
expired in 2004, among other reforms.
But there was no guarantee that any laws would change. Only
one Republican, outgoing Senator Scott Brown, a moderate from
Massachusetts who said he backed the assault weapons ban, has
said he would support any tightening of gun regulations.
Medea Benjamin, co-director of the peace group Code Pink,
who was one of the protesters escorted from the news conference,
criticized the NRA and legislators. "If teachers can stand up to
gunmen, Congress can stand up to the NRA," she said.