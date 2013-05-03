HOUSTON May 3 President Barack Obama and
national media are demonizing law-abiding gun owners in the wake
of recent violent acts, National Rifle Association leaders and
political allies said on Friday at its first convention since
the Connecticut school massacre.
"Our freedom is under attack like never before," Chris Cox,
executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action,
said during a leadership forum. "When a deranged criminal
murders innocent children, they blame us."
The NRA is the nation's leading advocate for gun ownership.
It works assiduously to defend the Second Amendment to the U.S.
Constitution setting out the right to bear arms.
Organizers expect some 70,000 attendees at the 142nd NRA
Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Houston, which began on Friday and
continues through Sunday. Since last year's meeting, a national
debate about gun laws sprang up after the December shooting at
Newtown, Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20
children and six adults were killed.
The NRA scored a major victory in Congress last month when
it beat back a proposal supported by Obama to expand background
checks for gun buyers.
At the leadership forum, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas
Republican, thanked those who fought against the background
checks proposal and other efforts to tighten gun control.
"That's your victory," Cruz said. "It's the victory of the
American people."
But Cruz cautioned that the fight is not over. Supporters of
the proposal, which is a key part of Obama's gun-control effort
sparked by the Newtown shooting, have vowed to revive it.
Texas Governor Rick Perry, who burst onto stage after a
video showing him shooting a gun, described what he sees as a
pattern: When a hate-filled person commits a horrific act,
people who hate guns and hate gun owners call for more gun laws,
he said. Creating more laws that criminals will ignore is not
the solution, said Perry, a Republican.
"They do nothing but make it harder for law-abiding
Americans to own guns," Perry said.
No one likes gun violence - especially NRA members, said the
governor, who has been working to convince gun manufacturers in
states considering tighter gun control to move to Texas.
NRA members are working to make people safer by proposing
solutions such as enforcing existing laws, fixing the mental
health system and protecting schools, said NRA executive vice
president Wayne LaPierre. They are teachers, firefighters,
volunteers, moms and taxpayers, he said.
"The media and political elites can lie about us and
demonize us all they want, but that won't stop us," LaPierre
said. "We are Americans, we are proud of it and we are going to
defend our freedom."
In the exhibit hall, more than 550 vendors showed off
everything from rifles and targets to offers of hunting safaris.
Seminars offered on Friday included a personal safety
workshop called "Refuse to be a Victim" and a chef-taught class
on cooking wild game.