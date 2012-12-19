By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Dec 19 President Barack Obama will
announce on Wednesday that Vice President Joe Biden will lead an
effort to come up with policies to address gun violence amid
calls for action following the massacre of 26 people including
20 children in a Connecticut elementary school last week.
The president is not expected to announce policy decisions
but rather lay out the process by which his administration will
move forward, White House aides said.
Obama has turned to Biden in the past to take a role in
high-profile policy initiatives, such as efforts to seek a
deficit-reduction compromise with congressional Republicans in
2011.
Biden's mission - to coordinate a process among government
agencies to formulate policies in the wake of the Newtown
shootings - comes just days after an event that appears to have
generated a national outcry for greater efforts to stem gun
violence.
The Connecticut massacre was the fourth shooting rampage to
claim multiple lives in the United States this year.
The president issued a call to action at a memorial service
in Newtown on Sunday, demanding changes to the way the United
States deals with gun violence. Obama said that in coming weeks
he would "use whatever power this office" holds to start efforts
to preventing further such tragedies.
However, gun control has been a low priority for most U.S.
politicians due to the widespread popularity of guns in America
and the clout of the National Rifle Association, the powerful
gun industry lobby.
The constitutional right to bear arms is seen by many
Americans as set in stone, and even after mass shootings,
politicians have tiptoed around specific steps to limit access
to lethal weapons.
Even so, the horror of the Newtown killings, in which a
20-year-old man killed 6- and 7-year-old children and their
teachers in their classrooms before taking his own life, has
provoked an apparent change of heart in some politicians who
have previously opposed gun control.
One such lawmaker is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West
Virginia. The gun rights advocate said he would now be open to
more regulation of military-style rifles like the one used in
Newtown. Obama spoke with him on Tuesday, the White House said.
The White House spelled out some gun control measures on
Tuesday that Obama would support.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama would back U.S.
Senator Dianne Feinstein's effort to reinstate an assault
weapons ban. The president also would favor any law to close a
loophole related to gun-show sales, he said.
Efforts to limit high-capacity gun ammunition clips would be
another area of interest, Carney said.