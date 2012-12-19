* Senses public shift toward greater gun control
* President wants to outline proposals in January
* Biden to lead task force prompted by Newtown shootings
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 President Barack Obama vowed
to press for tighter gun laws early next year, as he sought to
turn national outrage over the Connecticut school massacre into
action to ban assault weapons and ensure better background
checks on gun buyers.
Obama held a White House news conference on Wednesday to
announce that Vice President Joe Biden will lead an interagency
effort to craft new gun policies. The group will be expected to
offer its proposals in January.
"We know this is a complex issue that stirs deeply held
passions and political divides," Obama said. "But the fact that
this problem is complex can no longer be an excuse for doing
nothing."
Obama said he believed most Americans support the
reinstatement of a ban on the sale of military-style assault
weapons, barring the sale of high-capacity ammunition clips and
a law requiring background checks on buyers before all gun
purchases, to stop sales at gun shows without such checks.
Saying gun control cannot be the only solution to the
problem, Obama also expressed support for making it easier for
Americans to get access to mental health care - "at least as
easy as access to a gun."
Obama urged Congress to quickly pass new measures next year.
The killing of 20 young children and six adults at a
elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, last Friday has even
shifted pro-gun advocates away from long-held views in a way
that previous mass shootings have not.
Friday's massacre by a 20-year-old man was the fourth
shooting rampage to claim multiple lives in the United States
this year.
Under pressure from fellow Democrats, Obama insisted the
guns issue would not be ignored this time.
But changing the rules will be difficult.
Most Republicans remain staunchly opposed to tighter gun
laws, particularly in the House of Representatives, where the
party holds a majority. Robert Goodlatte, a Virginia congressman
who will be chairman of the House Judiciary committee next year,
said flatly in Roll Call this week he opposed gun control.
With Biden at his side, Obama said the group would give him
proposals he could outline in his State of the Union speech in
late January. Cabinet members involved include Attorney General
Eric Holder, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano,
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and
Education Secretary Arne Duncan.
"This is not some Washington commission. This is not
something where folks are going to be studying the issue for six
months and publishing a report that gets read and then pushed
aside. This is a team that has a very specific task to pull
together real reforms right now," Obama said.
Obama has tapped Biden to lead other high-profile
initiatives, including efforts on a deficit-reduction compromise
with congressional Republicans in 2011.
WAKE-UP CALL
There have been loud public calls for the president and
Congress to act. Nearly 200,000 people signed an online petition
demanding that Obama address gun violence. Members of Congress
said they had been besieged with messages from constituents.
Obama has done little to rein in America's gun culture in
his four years in office. His administration has expanded gun
rights by permitting the carrying of firearms in national parks.
Asked why he has been a no-show on the subject until now,
Obama defended himself, saying he has been dealing with the
worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and wars in
Iraq and Afghanistan.
"I don't think I've been on vacation," he said. The Newtown
massacre, he said, "should be a wake-up call for all of us."
The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence had given Obama a
failing "F" grade for his record, but praised him on Wednesday.
"The urgency with which the president is taking this issue on is
a tremendous step forward," Dan Gross, the group's president,
said in a statement.
Obama nodded toward Americans who see the Constitution's
Second Amendment right to bear arms as sacrosanct.
"What we're looking for here is a thoughtful approach that
says we can preserve our Second Amendment, we can make sure that
responsible gun owners are able to carry out their activities,
but that we're gonna actually be serious about the safety side
of this," Obama said.
Some previously adamant opponents of increased gun control
have expressed a willingness to discuss reforms.
Even the powerful National Rifle Association, the lobby that
has sought time and again to stymie gun legislation, said this
week it would be prepared to offer meaningful contributions to
ensure there is no repeat of Newtown.
The NRA is holding a press conference on Friday on the
issue.
WEAPONS VS MENTAL HEALTH
Democrats have been pushing to take advantage of what some
called a tipping point on the gun debate. They promised to
introduce a ban on assault weapons early next year and called on
House Republican leaders to vote this week on a bill to ban the
high-capacity clips.
Republicans have talked more about the mental health of the
Connecticut shooter. Some said it is a time for a serious
discussion of gun violence, but none has expressed support for
tighter regulations on weapons or ammunition.
U.S. Representative Ron Barber, who was wounded in a 2011
mass shooting in Arizona that targeted his predecessor,
Gabrielle Giffords, welcomed the legislative effort and echoed
other Democratic lawmakers' calls to ban military-grade guns.
"We cannot go on blithely believing that we can solve this
problem in other ways. We have to look at the weaponry used and
we have to look at the people who use it and we have to do
something about both," Barber said at a news conference at the
Capitol.