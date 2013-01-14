BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON Jan 14 President Barack Obama said on Monday that some of Vice President Joe Biden's proposals to reduce gun violence will require congressional approval but that some of them could be done through presidential executive orders.
Obama was not specific at his White House news conference on what steps can be taken through executive action. An assault weapons ban, a ban on high-capacity ammunition clips and stronger background checks would presumably require congressional approval.
"There may be some steps we can take administratively," he said.
As for protests from gun owners, Obama said it would be hard for them to argue that their constitutional rights have been infringed upon.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.