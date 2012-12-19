WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. President Barack Obama
said he wants the new White House-led effort on gun policies to
come up with proposals in a month so he can discuss them in his
annual State of the Union address in January.
Speaking to reporters, Obama said that while he supports
Americans' right to own guns, there needs to be a serious effort
to prevent further violence and that Friday's massacre at a
Connecticut school should serve as a wake up call for change.
Obama added that the effort led by Vice President Joe Biden
will not be a typical Washington commission that takes months
and can often lead to inaction. He added that it will include
members of his cabinet, lawmakers and others.