* President issues 23 actions sidestepping Congress
* Critics accuse him of exceeding presidential powers
* Analysts say presidents often resort to such unilateral
steps
By Marcus Stern
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 During the past two years as
his frustration with a "dysfunctional" Congress has grown,
President Barack Obama has resorted to bypassing the legislative
branch as he did on Wednesday to implement tighter gun control
laws.
"Where they won't act, I will," he said in October 2011 as
part of a "We Can't Wait" campaign he launched 10 months after
Republicans took over the U.S. House of Representatives.
Since then, the president has turned to executive orders,
policy directives, waivers, signing statements and other
administrative steps to bypass Congress and act on contentious
issues, including immigration, welfare, education reform and now
gun violence.
Acting in response to the shooting rampage in Newtown,
Connecticut, Obama announced 23 executive actions Wednesday
designed to ensure guns don't get into the wrong hands. He also
called on Congress to ban the sale of assault rifles, limit the
size of ammunition clips and require background checks for all
gun sales.
"Increasingly, what we're seeing is a lot of the
policy-making apparatus of the federal government shifting to
the executive branch," said William Howell, a University of
Chicago expert on presidential powers.
Gun rights groups have accused Obama of an unconstitutional
power grab.
"It's definitely not appropriate for the president to act
unilaterally," said Erich Pratt, director of communications for
the Gun Owners of America.
OBAMA'S ACTIONS ON GUN CONTROL 'SURGICAL'
Compared with some of the stronger steps Obama has taken in
the past two years, his administrative actions announced
Wednesday seem surgical. Most of what he proposed will have to
be approved by Congress. He issued no executive order, which is
the most formal tool a president has for pronouncing policy.
Obama did issue a presidential memorandum effectively
overturning a congressional ban on federal research into the
cause of gun violence.
He also acted administratively to get health care providers,
states and federal agencies to share more information with the
National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS. This
is an effort to prevent gun sales to people with disqualifying
criminal backgrounds or mental health issues.
"These are all critically important," said Ladd Everitt,
director of communications for the Coalition to Stop Gun
Violence.
Even before Obama announced his unilateral steps on gun
violence, critics began accusing him of overreaching his
presidential powers. However, political analysts note that
presidents since George Washington have used the same tools,
especially when Congress is divided, as it is today.
Obama is not relying on executive orders themselves any more
than other recent presidents. His 147 orders through four years
is roughly the same pace as former President George W. Bush, who
issued 294 in two full terms and Bill Clinton, who issued 308 in
two terms.
CONGRESS SLOWED BY GRIDLOCK
Neither Clinton nor Bush faced a Congress as unproductive as
the last one. It failed to pass a budget or a single one of 13
appropriations bills that fund federal agencies. It also has
failed to pass a farm bill or overhaul the bankrupt Postal
Service.
Only a few of the 147 orders Obama has issued have been
controversial. Many are relatively modest, such as establishing
advisory groups and task forces. Some have more substance, such
as ratcheting up sanctions against Iran. And others are
politically popular, such as one to identify and reduce
regulatory burdens.
Obama used his third executive order, issued two days after
his inauguration, to reverse earlier presidential signing
statements by then-President George W. Bush that allowed harsh
interrogation tactics.
Obama has bypassed Congress on at least four major issues:
-- In June 2012 he issued what became known as "the
mini-Dream Act order." He directed the Department of Homeland
Security not to deport undocumented immigrants brought here as
children who meet certain other requirements. This came after a
Senate filibuster two years ago killed legislation allowing
immigration rights for people brought to the United States
illegally as children.
-- In July 2012 he issued an "information memorandum"
providing for conditional waivers from the workfare requirements
of the 1996 welfare reform law in a way designed to give the
states greater flexibility in how they reach the law's goals.
-- Starting in February 2012, Obama's Department of
Education began issuing waivers giving states greater
flexibility in meeting the requirements of the No Child Left
Behind law enacted in 2001 as a means to make schools more
accountable. Congress had been expected to incorporate many of
the changes in a renewal of the act that was due in 2007. But it
has failed to act over the past five years.
-- In October 2011, Obama instructed the Justice Department
to no longer enforce the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, saying it
was unconstitutional. In a response that typifies Republican
reaction to Obama's unilateral moves, former Republican
Attorneys General Edwin Meese and John Ashcroft called the move
"an extreme and unprecedented deviation from the historical
norm."
Obama's "mini-Dream Act" order was perhaps his most
aggressive. He effectively did for hundreds of thousands of
people what Congress had specifically rejected since 2001,
putting off the deportation of some who were brought to the
country illegally as children by their parents.
"The Dream Act order is a decision by a president to
implement a policy when Congress wouldn't give him the statute,"
said Kenneth Mayer, a University of Wisconsin professor of
political science.
Analysts say the partisan gridlock of the moment is part of
a longer trend in which the legislative branch, established
under the Constitution as the first branch of the federal
government, is giving way increasingly to a presidency.
"Congress has been taking themselves out of the game for
several decades now," said Elaine Kamarck, who worked in the
White House during the 1990s for then-Vice President Al Gore and
now is a public policy lecturer at Harvard University's John F.
Kennedy School of Government.
Obama formalized his intent to act more unilaterally in
October 2009, 10 months after Republicans took control of the
House.
Rarely does Congress or the Supreme Court reverse executive
orders, according to legal scholars. When they are reversed or
modified, it usually is by a future president. A rare example
came in 1952 when the Supreme Court, ruling in the Youngstown
Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer case, rejected then-President Harry
Truman's use of an executive order to put the steel industry
under government control.