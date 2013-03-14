SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 A new group of San
Francisco Bay Area technology investors plans to back startup
companies developing "smart guns" and other methods to curb gun
violence, in response to the Connecticut school shooting last
December.
Ron Conway, an early-stage investor who had backed Google
and Twitter, among other companies, estimated that the
group of more than two dozen venture capitalists and angel
investors who fund fledgling projects would plow $15 million
into 15 to 20 companies within a year's time.
"A year from now, we will be able to point to the Googles,
the Facebooks and Twitters, who are working in gun safety,"
Conway told a news conference on Thursday.
"Smart guns" that won't fire without a technology check such
as a thumbprint check or a wireless link to a special wristband,
data-sifting software to improve gun purchaser background
checks, and easier-to-use school warning systems are examples of
the type of technology envisioned, the group said.
Federal funding of smart gun technologies has dried up in
recent years, but the Sandy Hook shooting has renewed government
interest in the area, said Donald Sebastian, senior vice
president for research and development at the New Jersey
Institute of Technology.
The San Francisco tech effort comes under the auspices of
Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit group founded after the killing
of 20 schoolchildren and six adults by a gunman at Sandy Hook
Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14.
One of the founders of Sandy Hook Promise is Rob Cox, editor
of Breakingviews. Breakingviews and Reuters News are both owned
by Thomson Reuters.