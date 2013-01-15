DANBURY, Conn. Jan 15 Gun-control advocates are
planning a rally outside a Walmart store near Newtown,
Connecticut, on Tuesday to demand the largest U.S. retailer stop
selling assault weapons.
The rally is planned for a Walmart in a Danbury shopping
center, which is eight miles (12.9 km) from the Newtown
elementary school where a gunman opened fire on Dec. 14, killing
20 first graders and six educators.
The group SumofUs plans to deliver a letter of protest to
Walmart, which it says has been signed by 250,000 people. Lori
Haas, whose daughter was injured in the 2007 shooting at
Virginia Tech, and Pam Simon, who was wounded in the 2011
shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that also critically injured former
Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, are expected to appear.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is the nation's largest gun
retailer, but the Danbury location does not sell lethal
firearms.
The killings plunged the rural New England town of 27,000
into grief along with much of the nation and prompted President
Barack Obama to form a task force headed by Vice President Joe
Biden to find ways to curb gun violence. Biden is due to submit
recommendations to the president as early as Tuesday.