* NYSE reports no interruption in web traffic
* Hacker threat intended to coincide with Wall St protest
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Oct 10 A reported threat from an
activist hacker group to take protests against Wall Street to
the Internet by crippling the New York Stock Exchange website
appeared to come to nothing on Monday.
A spokesperson for NYSE said there was no interruption to
web traffic and no sign of a hacker attack, although some media
outlets reported that the exchange's website slowed for some
minutes shortly after 3:30 p.m.
"There was no service interruption," said NYSE spokesman
Ray Pellecchia.
Pellecchia said the period from 3:35 p.m. to 3:37 p.m. --
reported in some media as the time when the disruption took
place -- had been checked. He said there was no sign of an
attack on the site.
A video, posted a week ago on Youtube supposedly from a
hacker group called Anonymous, threatened to attack the NYSE
website: "On Oct 10 the NYSE site shall be erased from the
Internet," the video said.
The threat was made against the NYSE website not the
trading platform, which is used to process billion of share
transactions each day. It was not possible to verify the origin
of the threat.
Anonymous, reported to be a loose-knit group of hackers,
has attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies and
media in the past for its protest attacks on corporate and
government websites.
The publicized action against the NYSE website was intended
as a show of solidarity with the Occupy Wall Street movement
that is holding a running demonstration in Zuccotti Park near
the NYSE building in Lower Manhattan.
So-called hactivists use distributed denial of service
(DDOS) attacks, in which they get supporters to crash the
websites of their targets by overwhelming the servers with
traffic.
The Anonymous group launched DOS attacks against Visa (V.N)
and MasterCard (MA.N) because the group thought the companies
were hostile to Wikileaks and its founder Julian Assange.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)