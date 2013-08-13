* Accused in credit card number theft that cost $300 million
* Victims included NASDAQ, JetBlue, J.C. Penney, Dow Jones
* Other suspects at large or fighting extradition
* U.S. authorities have been pursuing them for years
By David Jones and Joseph Menn
NEWARK, New Jersey/SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 12 A
Russian man accused of being part of the largest cybercrime ring
ever prosecuted in the United States pleaded not guilty on
Monday to charges that could send him to prison for decades.
Dmitriy Smilianets, 29, of Moscow, entered the plea during
an afternoon hearing in federal court in Newark, New Jersey.
His attorney told Reuters that he would fight the charges
and that he was looking into possible irregularities with the
circumstances of his arrest last year in the Netherlands.
Smilianets wore an orange prison jumpsuit and stood with
shackled hands and feet during the appearance with lawyer Bruce
Provda before U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle.
Smilianets is accused of conspiring with a team of hackers
from Russia and the Ukraine to steal more than 160 million
credit card numbers in a series of breaches that cost victim
companies more than $300 million.
The companies infiltrated included financial firms such as
NASDAQ and Heartland Payment Systems Inc, along
with other well-known names including JetBlue Airways Corp
and retailer J.C. Penney Co of Plano, Texas.
Prosecutors allege Smilianets sold the stolen data after it
was taken by four other members of his team, including credit
card data starting at $10 for an American number and $50 for a
European number.
Smilianets was extradited to the United States in September
2012 and has remained in federal custody since. In Russia, he
was most widely known as the founder of a championship
electronic gaming team called Moscow 5, which traveled the world
for competitions. Online, his handles included Dima Brave and
Dima Bold.
If convicted, he faces up to 30 years for conspiracy to
commit wire fraud, another 30 years for wire fraud and five
years each for gaining unauthorized access to computers and
conspiracy to gain access.
Also arrested in the Netherlands was Vladimir Drinkman, who
remains there fighting extradition. Amid a general worsening of
relations with Russia exacerbated by intelligence agency leaker
Edward Snowden's flight there, prosecutors last month also
unsealed an indictment against another alleged member of the
ring still free in that country, Alexandr Kalinin.
YEARS-LONG PURSUIT
Authorities have been pursuing the hackers for years. Many
of the breaches were previously reported, though it appeared the
one involving Nasdaq OMX Group Inc was disclosed for the first
time in July.
Prosecutors said each of the defendants had specialized
tasks: Drinkman and Alexandr Kalinin hacked into networks, while
Roman Kotov, 32, mined them for data. They allegedly hid their
activities using anonymous web-hosting services provided by
Mikhail Rytikov, 26, of Ukraine.
Rytikov has not been arrested, but an attorney for him,
Arkady Bukh, attended Monday's hearing. Bukh said his client did
not know Smilianets.
According to prosecutors, the five men hid their efforts by
disabling victims' anti-virus software and storing data on
multiple hacking platforms, prosecutors said. They sold payment
card numbers to resellers, who then resold them on online forums
or to "cashers" who encode the numbers onto blank plastic cards.
The indictment cited Albert Gonzalez as a co-conspirator.
Gonzalez is already serving 20 years in prison after pleading
guilty to helping mastermind one of the schemes.
Prosecutors say the defendants worked with Gonzalez before
his arrest in Miami, then continued on a crime spree after his
capture.
Kalinin and Drinkman were previously charged in New Jersey
as "Hacker 1" and "Hacker 2" in a 2009 indictment charging
Gonzalez in connection with five breaches.
The NASDAQ breach did not include the trading platform that
allows NASDAQ customers to buy and sell securities, prosecutors
said. Officials with NASDAQ declined to comment.
An official briefed on that incident said the group wasn't
able to get any money from their NASDAQ access.
Other victims included Dow Jones, Wet Seal Inc and
7-Eleven Inc, according to prosecutors.
Dow Jones said in a statement that there was "no evidence"
that information of Dow Jones or Wall Street Journal customers
information was compromised as a result of the breaches.